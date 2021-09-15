Tonight On The Kevin J. Johnston Show our guest Jesse Holmo from his own podcast show called The Missing Link, that interviews people from all over the world. Jesse is also running for the next federal election for Sept 20, for the National Citizens Alliance Party. Jesse has been learning the system and really wants to be a true voice for people. Jesse is on the ballot for the Calgary Shepard riding. It's really important that you get out and vote, because the grassroots party is where it's at. Because the established parties will continue the mask mandates and continue this nonsense and getting injected with toxic substances and I'm there to fight for the people.WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Timewww.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnstonwww.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3www.KJJRadio.comwww.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio/www.noblesavages.mePlease visit my mayoral website at:www.calgarymayor.co#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #CalgarymayorelectDONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me