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Tonight On The Kevin J. Johnston Show our guest Jesse Holmo
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21 views • September 15, 2021
Tonight On The Kevin J. Johnston Show our guest Jesse Holmo from his own podcast show called The Missing Link, that interviews people from all over the world. Jesse is also running for the next federal election for Sept 20, for the National Citizens Alliance Party. Jesse has been learning the system and really wants to be a true voice for people. Jesse is on the ballot for the Calgary Shepard riding. It's really important that you get out and vote, because the grassroots party is where it's at. Because the established parties will continue the mask mandates and continue this nonsense and getting injected with toxic substances and I'm there to fight for the people.
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Please visit my mayoral website at:
www.calgarymayor.co
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio/
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
https://www.facebook.com/derekstories
Please visit my mayoral website at:
www.calgarymayor.co
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
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