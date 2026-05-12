Russia's test launch of superheavy ICBM, the RS-28 Sarmat, intended to replace the aging R-36M

⚡️ Sergei Karakayev, the Commander of the Strategic Missile Forces, informed Vladimir Putin of the successful test launch of the RS-28 Sarmat, a superheavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) intended to replace the aging R-36M.



He also announced that the first missile regiment equipped with Sarmat systems will enter combat duty before the end of the year at the Uzhur Missile Formation.

The range of the Sarmat missile can be over 35,000 kilometers, and it can be equipped with a nuclear warhead. The Orekhnik can also be equipped with a nuclear warhead - Putin

(@Intel Slava)

More, from Russian MoD:

⚡️ Sarmat missile system successfully test-fired



Earlier, Sergei Karakayev, the Commander of the Strategic Missile Forces, reported to Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin on the successful launch of the missile.

Adding:

Report by Commander of the Strategic Missile Forces Colonel General Sergei Karakayev to Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin



Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief!

Today at 11:15, the Strategic Missile Forces successfully launched the new Sarmat heavy liquid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missile. The launch was successful and its objectives were met.



The test results have validated the design and engineering solutions adopted, as well as the missile system's ability to deliver its intended performance.



The Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is being introduced as a silo-based strategic missile system to replace the Soviet-built Voyevoda. The Sarmat outperforms its predecessor in combat capabilities, particularly in range, throw-weight, launch readiness, and its integrated countermeasures package, which provides a reliable capability to penetrate both current and advanced missile defence systems.



The missile system is being developed by the joint-stock company 'Academician V.P. Makeyev State Rocket Centre' together with an industrial cooperation partners.



The successful test-fire of the Sarmat missile system will allow us to place the first missile regiment armed with this system on combat duty within the Uzhur formation in Krasnoyarsky Krai by the end of this year.



The deployment of Sarmat missile system launchers will significantly enhance the combat capabilities of the ground-based strategic nuclear forces to reliably destroy targets and accomplish strategic deterrence missions.



The objectives set for this launch have been achieved. We will continue carrying out the tasks related to bringing the system into combat service. This concludes the report.



🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

