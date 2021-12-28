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Dr. Leland Stillman Undercover: Exposing Pharma and Vaccine Fraud
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53 views • December 28, 2021
In this discussion, Dr Leland Stillman explains how he went undercover with Project Veritas to expose the corrupt practices and general fraud perpetrated by the major pharmaceutical firms, and how the industry routinely covers-up a growing number of vaccine injuries and deaths. This informative interview is essential in understanding the scale of corruption when it comes to the Covid-19 ‘global pandemic.’
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