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Pulse bag filter #dustcollector #bagfilter #pelletproductionline #manufacturing #machine #jnshare
Chinapelletline
Chinapelletline
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Is heavy workshop dust making you fail environmental checks time and again? Don’t buy dust collectors without proper research. Pulse bag filter. It’s structure is made up of the top box in the box ash bucket the composition of the control system of the ash discharging device of the clearance mechanism. The dusty gas enters the equal-air deflector from the lower ash hopper of the housing. Rise to the filter bag area to filter large particles of dust. The dust which first falls into the dust bucket by gravity is blocked on the outer surface of the filter bag. The pellet mill production line is fitted with a pulse bag filter for efficient dust control and smooth environmental inspections. We are producing pellet machine and complete lines already for 20 years. If any interest, feel free to connect us. Mob/WeChat/Whatsapp: +86 15053177578 Email: [email protected]

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy