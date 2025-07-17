THE CHILDHOOD OF JESUS (Lorber) confirms, expands & clarifies THE INFANCY GOSPEL OF THOMAS - part 1

The Childhood of Jesus, one of the Books of the New Revelation dictated by the Lord through Inner Word to Jakob Lorber brings a wonderful and spiritually comprehensive perspective of the childhood of the Lord, that includes, among countless other amazing things, the facts described in the much shorter Infancy Gospel of Thomas (which appears to be dated in the first centuries AD and of which the oldest discovered manuscript has been an object of much debate in the media last year). A huge misunderstanding of the character and intentions of the Lord at the time of His childhood, has derived from this short and incomplete Infancy Gospel, which lead the established churches and most of the authoritative voices in Christian theology to rejected it as apocryphal and also gave more fuel to the critics of Christianity, that rejoiced in presenting Jesus as a very tyrannical, cruel and revengeful child, who chose to kill and maim people who offended him.

The Childhood of God through Lorber is a most essential spiritual document, that reestablishes the known Gospel-derived profile of Jesus Christ as the God of all Love, Wisdom and Mercy, who embraced the extreme humility of a physical life on earth and of a most torturous death, in order to redeem His fallen children and with them, the entire creation. There are no victims of the child Jesus' judgments, but only corrected, morally and physically restored people. The spiritual implications of the Lord's words and deeds are of an actual and eternal significance.

Consider that the manuscripts of the New Revelation testify of the uncorrected inner dictation (kept by Lorber Verlag in Germany), same as the work of Lorber's biographer, based on the testimonies of notable witnesses and helpers from the city of Graz. The possibility of Lorber using the old Infancy Gospel in order to create The Childhood of Jesus (Gospel of James) appears, even at the first lecture, very unlikely and can be definitely dismissed after a thorough investigation, in the larger context of the New Revelation.





The New Revelation is the divine teaching on 10,000 pages dictated by the Lord Himself through Inner Word to His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877, containing in great detail everything that can be found in the Biblical Gospels, but adding to this countless natural and spiritual facts, prophecies and scientific predictions, meant to prepare humanity for His Second Coming and His following eternal Kingdom.





