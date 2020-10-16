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EP 2152-6PM LIVE: TRUMP vs BIDEN DUELING TOWN HALLS
The Pete Santilli Show
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10 views • October 16, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2152
THURSDAY - OCTOBER 15 , 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1403674043

EP 2152-6PM LIVE: TRUMP vs BIDEN DUELING TOWN HALLS

The president used an afternoon rally to go after the network’s personalities and claim he was being “set up.”  President Donald Trump sought to tamp down expectations ahead of his town hall with NBC on Thursday night, accusing the news network of setting him up.  “So, you know I’m being set up tonight,” he claimed to supporters at a rally in North Carolina, before deriding the network and its personalities — including the moderator of his upcoming town hall.  EP 2152-6PM LIVE: TRUMP vs BIDEN DUELING TOWN HALLS - The Pete Santilli Show  https://bit.ly/2T0sA6p 
SPECIAL GUEST: Lee Stranahan is a pioneer in digital media who has over twenty-five years of experience in broadcast production, education and independent media as a producer, director and teacher.  Mr. Stranahan is the reporter exposing the #Russiagate #Ukrainegate hoax and you can watch the blockbuster documentary Revealing Ukraine streaming now on Amazon Prime.  He is the Cohost  @FaultLinesRadio and DCPopulist.TV originating out of Washington DC .. and for the latest breaking stories from Lee Stranahan you can  Follow him on Twitter at @stranahan.

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