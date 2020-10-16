© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
THURSDAY - OCTOBER 15 , 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1403674043
EP 2152-6PM LIVE: TRUMP vs BIDEN DUELING TOWN HALLS
The president used an afternoon rally to go after the network’s personalities and claim he was being “set up.” President Donald Trump sought to tamp down expectations ahead of his town hall with NBC on Thursday night, accusing the news network of setting him up. “So, you know I’m being set up tonight,” he claimed to supporters at a rally in North Carolina, before deriding the network and its personalities — including the moderator of his upcoming town hall. EP 2152-6PM LIVE: TRUMP vs BIDEN DUELING TOWN HALLS - The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2T0sA6p
SPECIAL GUEST: Lee Stranahan is a pioneer in digital media who has over twenty-five years of experience in broadcast production, education and independent media as a producer, director and teacher. Mr. Stranahan is the reporter exposing the #Russiagate #Ukrainegate hoax and you can watch the blockbuster documentary Revealing Ukraine streaming now on Amazon Prime. He is the Cohost @FaultLinesRadio and DCPopulist.TV originating out of Washington DC .. and for the latest breaking stories from Lee Stranahan you can Follow him on Twitter at @stranahan.
🚨WHERE TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text 🚨
🚨 Get On Our Email List! http://OperationGyro.com 🚨🚨
PLEASE SUPPORT US BY SUPPORTING OUR SPONSORS:
😄 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight We01 Take Everywhere: 🔦
➡️ http://www.fighterflare.com ⬅️
Get 25% OFF Using Promo Code PETE25
👉Get The Only Collagen Powder We Use Here: 🍃
➡️ http://healthwithpete.com ⬅️
Get 51% OFF By Clicking The Link Above ^^^
😎 Get The Same Solar Power Bank We Have Here: ☀️🏕️
➡️http://www.backupsolarbank.com⬅️
Get 20% OFF Using Promo Code PETE20
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/
JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST! http://petelive.tv/costclub Save America - Buy American!
Get The Range Broadcasting APP https://rangebroadcasting.com/get-the-app/
Get The Spreely APP: http://spreely.app
Get The DLive APP: https://help.dlive.tv/hc/en-us/articles/360038925612-DLive-Mobile-Apps
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336
***NEW** LISTENER CALL-IN LINE: 513-970-9080
TOLL FREE: [US & CANADA]: (888) 985-614
The Pete Santilli Show - Live Show Zoom Line
To Join The Zoom Line:
http://petelive.tv/zoom
https://zoom.us/j/300662102
Meeting ID: 300 662 102
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU!
Paypal: http://paypal.me/petesantilli
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to:
Peter Santilli - P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 ♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
📺 Tune In To Our Live Video Stream: http://petelive.tv
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336
🔵Show Headlines, Notes & Links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/
🔴Show archives exclusively on Brighteon: http://petelive.tv/archives
🔵Download Our Podcast Daily: http://petelive.tv/podcast
🔵News Headlines: https://e-miltia.com Email List: https://e-militia.com/join