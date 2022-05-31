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Biden CREEPS OUT Entire Naval Academy with Weird Microphone Trick
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146 views • May 31, 2022
NextNewsNetwork.com reports, While delivering an address to the US Naval Academy’s Class of 2022 on Friday, Biden leaned into the microphone and whispered to the attending graduates “I’m your commander-in-chief.”
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