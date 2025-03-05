BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

▶️Three months in 30 seconds! Russian troops advance in Donetsk People's Republic
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
210 views • 1 month ago

▶️Three months in 30 seconds!

Visualization of the winter advance of Russian troops in the most active direction based on data from the @svomapp.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 85 settlements have been liberated in three months, including:

✅62 – in the DPR (the most significant of which are Kurakhovo, Velikaya Novoselka, Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk))

✅12 – in the Kursk Oblast

✅8 – in the Kharkov Oblast

✅2 – in the LPR

✅1 – in the Zaporozhye Oblast

Adding: 

Liberals pushing the narrative that Trump is a Russian asset or is in Putin's pocket are only trying to distract you from the fact that every single US administration is and has been in the pocket of the Zionist lobby AIPAC.

Democrats and Republicans alike receive millions of dollars in campaign donations, in exchange for the US administration sending billions of dollars in military aid to the Israeli Apartheid regime.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy