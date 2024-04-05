BILL MAHER’S COVID RANT UNDERSCORES THE HIGHWIRE’S EARLY ACCURACY

In a recent fiery segment on "Real Time," Bill Maher unleashed a scorching critique of the oversights made by government and health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic. This viral moment offers a retrospective journey back to January 2020, highlighting how "The HighWire" was way ahead of the curve in exposing these critical misjudgments—from the debate over school closures to the undervaluation of natural immunity.
#BillMaher #RealTime #RealTimeWithBillMaher
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.