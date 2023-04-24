https://gettr.com/post/p29nj8ffd67
2/24/2023 Miles Guo: How many people from HNA and Wang Jian's family members had car accidents before and after Wang Jian's death? Why did Jia Qinglin's bodyguard also die in a “car accident”? Why did Zhang Gaoli's secretary's family of seven all die in a “car accident”? Are these all coincidences?
#WangJian #JiaQinglin #CCP #caraccident #assassination
2/24/2023 文贵直播：王健之死前后有多少海航的人和王健家人出车祸？贾庆林的保镖为何出车祸死？张高丽的秘书一家七口为何一起出车祸死？这难道都是巧合吗？
#王健 #贾庆林 #张高丽 #中共 #车祸 #暗杀
