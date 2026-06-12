Rabbi Mizrachi - Idol Worshippers Deserve Death Penalty

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A rabbi calling for the death of others, likely in relation to Noahide Laws.
A Noahide Congress is set for this November
https://brit-olam.org/congress/
Additional resources on the danger of Noahide Laws
https://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/
Trump is the biggest supporter of Noahide Laws.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/2026/03/education-and-sharing-day-u-s-a-2026/
https://israel365news.com/400368/sanhedrin-letter-to-trump-you-have-been-elected-to-fulfill-a-heavenly-mission/
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/290464
https://israel365news.com/392012/the-key-to-a-trump-victory-in-2024-the-noahide-laws/