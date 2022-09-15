Britain Sets Out $172 Billion Plan to Cap Energy Bills

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https://gnews.org/post/p1l7q6cc2
09/08/2022 Liz Truss, new British prime minister, came up with new plans which will spend around 150 billion pounds to limit #energy price rises and keep household bills at current levels for about two years. The new borrowing to fund these measures has rattled financial markets and Sterling fell again versus the Dollar to levels not seen since 1985