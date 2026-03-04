BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Cancer Industry
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
Follow
50 views • 1 day ago

The Cancer Industry Problem: Money Over Results


Cancer remains the second-biggest cause of death in the United States despite billions of dollars spent annually on research, treatments, and medical infrastructure specifically focused on the disease. Treating the disease costs the US billions per year, though patients have little to show for rising expenses; actual survival rates lag well behind increased investment. The result? A cancer industrial complex where big business dominates and profits, not results, take center stage.

Is Cancer A Business?


In 2023, nearly 2 million Americans were diagnosed with cancer. More than 600,000 Americans died of cancer last year, a shocking tally smaller than only heart disease as the most prolific disease in the nation.


Those deaths occurred despite an incredible amount of cancer spending and investment. Today, there are more than 1,000 cancer treatment centers and programs in the US, not to mention the thousands of hospitals, public and private cancer research organizations, non-profits, pharmaceutical giants and start-ups spending billions each year to diagnose, treat, and ultimately cure cancer.


https://www.lesscancer.org/the-cancer-industry-problem-money-over-results/



Pharmaceutical Industry on Pace for Record Lobbying Spending


Pfizer, Merck, Eli Lilly and other drug giants are spending record amounts on lobbying as they fight the Trump administration on vaccine policies and more.


https://readsludge.com/2025/08/29/pharmaceutical-industry-on-pace-for-record-lobbying-spending/



Cancer treatment is one of the most financially lucrative sectors in the pharmaceutical industry


https://www.connealymd.com/cancer-treatment-is-one-of-the-most-financially-lucrative-sectors-in-the-pharmaceutical-industry/



Cancer industry not looking for a cure; they’re too busy making money


It may sound ridiculously cynical to some, but there are many who believe that cancer is too big a business (meaning too lucrative) to ever actually cure. And they say the proof is in the numbers.


https://www.etinside.com/?p=35345



The Dark Side of Medical Innovation: Why Curing Disease Isn't Profitable


A deep dive into how pharmaceutical companies prioritize profits over cures and why our healthcare system might be fundamentally broken.


https://theukcarnivore.substack.com/p/the-dark-side-of-medical-innovation



Second Opinion: Laetrile at Sloan-Kettering


https://www.secondopinionfilm.com/



Police Officer Tells Heartbreaking Story While Claiming Government Is Hiding The Cure For Cancer


His name is Sergeant Ric Schiff and his experience with cancer and the treatments available are rather compelling. The father of two twin daughters, Schiff’s explains to a court room why he feels our Government is hiding the cure for cancer and using radiation and chemotherapy as a money making option to sustain life for a short time, rather than cure the disease and save lives.


https://awesomejelly.com/cure-for-cancer/

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
