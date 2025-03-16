NTEB SUNDAY SERVICE: The Last Uber-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 16 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The other day while driving through town, we passed a funeral home with the doors wide open, and the back of the hearse was pressed into service. One of the kids as we passed quietly said ‘hey, the last Uber!’ which at first didn’t register with me. When I asked what he meant, Liam said “the back of that hearse has a sticker that says the last Uber’. What was that all about? Was it a joke, was it a warning, or perhaps a little bit of both? My message today is called ‘The Last Uber’, and one day that ride will pull up to your door, and ready or not, you will be compelled to get in. Preached live this morning at Bethany Baptist Church in Saint Augustine, Florida.