South Korea Scrambled 80 Jets After Detecting About 180 North Korean War Planes

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https://gnews.org/articles/509513
Summary：11/04/2022 Tensions in the Korean Peninsula are peaking as South Korea scrambled its jets after detecting about 180 North Korean war planes flying north of the military border