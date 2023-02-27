Secretary of Defense Chris Miller just went on Timcast and absolutely blew away the narrative that President Trump was trying to stage a military coup on January 6th.
“DUDE, I was running the military. There was no coup. Can’t happen. Milley was right about that… it has to come through us. There was gonna be no military coup.
Dude, I spent my life in service to this country and I swore to protect and defend the Constitution… The President was not about that. He wasn’t going there. If it would have gone there I would have resigned.” 💥
World War 3 Fears Escalating, Former Defense Sec Discusses Ukraine War
