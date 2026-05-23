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"We're perhaps sending you to war" - Hegseth to the US West Point Military Academy graduates, clip 1 of 4
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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"We're perhaps sending you to war" - Hegseth to the US Military Academy graduates.

Clip of speech in front of large group of graduates.

Adding:

BREAKING: White House approves secret $9 billion request to acquire cutting-edge computer chips for U.S. spy agencies to deploy the latest AI models, according to the New York Times.

The C.I.A. and N.S.A. cannot fully deploy frontier AI models on classified systems due to a shortage of Nvidia's Grace Blackwell superchips.

Key details:
🔸Congress must still approve the $9 billion
🔸White House is reprogramming $800 million for rapid acquisition
🔸The chip shortage is causing intelligence agencies to fall behind in AI capabilities
🔸Current classified networks run on Amazon Web 🔸Services cloud, AWS announced $50 billion to upgrade government cloud services last year

Anthropic contract:

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles authorized the NSA to continue using Anthropic's advanced model (Mythos), even though the Pentagon designated Anthropic a supply chain threat.

The new classified NSA-Anthropic contract includes a carve-out ensuring the AI model is not used on Americans' data. The White House wants this contract to serve as a model for other companies.

Anthropic's Mythos model (released April 2026) is so good at finding and weaponizing cybersecurity bugs that it was initially shared with only a small number of government agencies, banks, and firms in the U.S. and Britain. It still hasn't been released publicly.

The U.S. intelligence community is racing to acquire chips while fighting a war in Iran where AI is being integrated into targeting systems like Maven.

🔴 @DDGeopolitics 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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