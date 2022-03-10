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Misinformation Mayhem - the Other 24 Report w Seymour Guff (Candid Puppet News - Episode 002)
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61 views • March 10, 2022
Seymour Guff, Anchor for the Other 24 Report, explores the world of the Freedom Truckers in Canada, the authoritarianism of the Trudeau Liberal government, and big media misinformation and propaganda. (Ep-002) Feb 28, 2022
Candid puppet videos irreverently sharing information through entertainment, sarcasm, humour, and in-your-face truth.
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/to24news @TO24news
FaceBook: "Seymour Guff"
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaS3c5I558jFUZooMJ_3jKg
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1372941 (TO24)
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theother24news (theother24news)
Candid puppet videos irreverently sharing information through entertainment, sarcasm, humour, and in-your-face truth.
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/to24news @TO24news
FaceBook: "Seymour Guff"
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaS3c5I558jFUZooMJ_3jKg
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1372941 (TO24)
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theother24news (theother24news)
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