Hunter has never amounted to anything': Carl Higbie | Carl Higbie FRONTLINE
Published Yesterday

NEWSMAX - "He runs around the world collecting huge bags of cash for matters he knows nothing about."  

On Wednesday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl weighs in on Hunter Biden's testimony in GOP impeachment inquiry, details the Biden paper trail from the House Oversight Committee, exposes Rep. Eric Swalwell, and more on NEWSMAX. 

hunter bidengovernment corruptionnewsmaxbiden crime familycarl higbie

