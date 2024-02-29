Hunter has never amounted to anything': Carl Higbie | Carl Higbie FRONTLINE

NEWSMAX - "He runs around the world collecting huge bags of cash for matters he knows nothing about."
On Wednesday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl weighs in on Hunter Biden's testimony in GOP impeachment inquiry, details the Biden paper trail from the House Oversight Committee, exposes Rep. Eric Swalwell, and more on NEWSMAX.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.