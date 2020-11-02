HUNTER BIDENS DEEP STATE BLACKMAIL FILES EXPOSED: WHY NOT MORE? WHAT'S THE STRATEGY, JESSIE CZEBOTAR

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Jessie Czebotar rejoins the program to discuss Hunter Biden files, China Military Moves, Deep State/Globalist plans, and more. Learn more about Jessie and buy her book @ https://illuminatethedarkness.com/
At age 3, Jessie gave her heart to Jesus. A bit over a year later, she was forced into Illuminati training to become the successor of the Queen Mother of Darkness. However, Jessie refused to take her position in the System. In 2019, she started to share her testimony and expertise. Her main goal is to tell the captives of the System and those who fell victim to it, that there is a Way Out.
Buy cutting edge and the highest quality products at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop/
See exclusive interviews, ebooks, research, product discounts and more at https://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Sign up to see the show on Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and more at https://SarahWestall.tv