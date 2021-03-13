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Asia - Letters To The People. Survivor Of Ritualistic Satanic Abuse.
Tammy Cuthbert Garcia
Tammy Cuthbert GarciaCheckmark Icon
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42 views • March 13, 2021
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Asia from letters to the people podcast joining us. Asia is a survivor of ritualistic satanic abuse. She endured this abuse through her family and through top leadership in the mormon church. Letters to the people podcast steps out in a bold a timely way so truth can push through shame and guilt barriers to dissolve judgmental walls. Asia is using her platform to bring awareness to cult abuse, ritual torture and human experimentation. She also serves as a board member for survivors of childhood of sexual abuse. Please welcome Asia to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.

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mind controlsatanismasiasexual abusemormon churchtammy cuthbert garcia
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