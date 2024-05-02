Deity of Christ-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MAY 4 2024

Churches Are Dying as They Preach a False Christ and Lay a Foundation For the Anti-Christ as They Do Not Know Who God Is. Faith, Belief, and Eternal Life Are Themes Throughout the Gospel of John as It Talks About the New Birth and Supports Eternal Life. John Shows That the Salvation of the Sinner's Soul Is Connected with Believing; and Nobody Can Ever Snatch Us from the Father's Hand.
Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.