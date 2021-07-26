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25 ACP Ammo: The Forgotten Caliber History of 25 ACP Ammo Explained
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200 views • July 26, 2021
Learn the history of 25 ACP ammo and visit us at https://ammo.com/handgun/25-acp-ammo to get the best discount 25 ACP ammo online.
Introduced by John Browning in 1905, the .25 ACP cartridge was designed to be fired in the Fabrique Nationale Model 1905 pistol. This was a centerfire “vest pocket” pistol, made for gentlemen who needed their firearms to remain undetectable. But among other bad press, some firearms authorities dismissed the small caliber as a "mouse gun." The cartridge is lethal, however, and firearms in this caliber should be treated with the same respect as larger caliber weapons.
Small, inexpensive firearms intended for concealed carry in a pocket or small handbag are the primary weapon chambered for this caliber. Its small size, makes concealment much easier than with larger handguns in a variety of situations and locations. With a centerfire primer, it's more reliable than .22 LR rimfire cartridges, which are found in similar-sized pistols. An abundance of self-protection loads are available for the .25 ACP, which are worth consideration with recent advancements in technology.
Many firearms have been chambered for this cartridge, including several revolvers as well as antiques manufactured in Belgium or Italy. The unique Lercker pistol was fully automatic with a 20-round magazine, and fired 1,200 rounds per minute. It was not produced widely, yet this interesting pistol sheds new light on the .25 ACP as a self-defense cartridge.
Firearms enthusiasts either love or hate this caliber, but its many fans throughout the world are why manufacturers also continue to produce volumes of practice ammo and include it in their self-defense product lines. With mild recoil and acceptable accuracy and reliability, the .25 ACP will continue to be used for backup and deep concealment needs for a long time to come.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on YouTube for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
25 ACP Ammo: https://ammo.com/handgun/25-acp-ammo
22 LR: https://ammo.com/rimfire/22-lr-ammo
Introduced by John Browning in 1905, the .25 ACP cartridge was designed to be fired in the Fabrique Nationale Model 1905 pistol. This was a centerfire “vest pocket” pistol, made for gentlemen who needed their firearms to remain undetectable. But among other bad press, some firearms authorities dismissed the small caliber as a "mouse gun." The cartridge is lethal, however, and firearms in this caliber should be treated with the same respect as larger caliber weapons.
Small, inexpensive firearms intended for concealed carry in a pocket or small handbag are the primary weapon chambered for this caliber. Its small size, makes concealment much easier than with larger handguns in a variety of situations and locations. With a centerfire primer, it's more reliable than .22 LR rimfire cartridges, which are found in similar-sized pistols. An abundance of self-protection loads are available for the .25 ACP, which are worth consideration with recent advancements in technology.
Many firearms have been chambered for this cartridge, including several revolvers as well as antiques manufactured in Belgium or Italy. The unique Lercker pistol was fully automatic with a 20-round magazine, and fired 1,200 rounds per minute. It was not produced widely, yet this interesting pistol sheds new light on the .25 ACP as a self-defense cartridge.
Firearms enthusiasts either love or hate this caliber, but its many fans throughout the world are why manufacturers also continue to produce volumes of practice ammo and include it in their self-defense product lines. With mild recoil and acceptable accuracy and reliability, the .25 ACP will continue to be used for backup and deep concealment needs for a long time to come.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on YouTube for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
25 ACP Ammo: https://ammo.com/handgun/25-acp-ammo
22 LR: https://ammo.com/rimfire/22-lr-ammo
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