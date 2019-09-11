Beatles Conspiracy: Paul McCartney is Dead/PID ~ Tina Foster & Andrew Favretti (Part 3)

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Attorney, author, and leading PID expert, Tina Foster, continues the discussion of the Paul McCartney is Dead (PID) conspiracy theory with Andrew Favretti. Topics include the Beatles writing their own music, Jane Asher, Tavistock Institute, "Memoirs of Billy Shears," Theodore Adorno, social engineering, astrology, Bible Code and more. * This is the missing 36 minutes of audio from the video that was posted previously at https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/80627b2d-ff85-426b-90cf-fe508a2dcd32 Recorded: Sept 7, 2019 Tina Foster is the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" and "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements." Both are available at amazon.com.
Tina's blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com