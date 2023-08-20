Pilot's message after cardiac arrest after COVID-19 Vax

Posted 4February2023 Alison Morrow "Pilot's message after cardiac arrest || Cpt. Robert Snow":
Cpt. Robert Snow suffered cardiac arrest minutes after landing an American Airlines flight. He had received the Covid vaccine several months prior in order to maintain his employment. He now has a message for the airline industry and government regulators.
