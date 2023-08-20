Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pilot's message after cardiac arrest after COVID-19 Vax
channel image
Jerusalem Cats
913 Subscribers
322 views
Published Yesterday

Posted 4February2023 Alison Morrow "Pilot's message after cardiac arrest || Cpt. Robert Snow":

Cpt. Robert Snow suffered cardiac arrest minutes after landing an American Airlines flight. He had received the Covid vaccine several months prior in order to maintain his employment. He now has a message for the airline industry and government regulators.

Keywords
airlinescardiac arrestpilotcovid-19 vaccine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket