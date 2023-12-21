Basic Truths Marked "Wrong" on High School Test | Michael Knowles

A Seattle high school teacher allegedly marked a student incorrect on a quiz for several gender identity questions, including for saying that “only women can get pregnant.” The quiz about “understanding gender vs. sex” was administered by a 10th-grade Ethnic Studies World History teacher at Chief Sealth International High School. If this is the premise of the class, why is this student going to this school?





Only DailyWire+ members can watch the full episodes of my podcast. Join here: https://bit.ly/3kj7pOd





Stop giving your money to woke corporations that hate you. Get your Jeremy’s Razors today at https://ihateharrys.com





#MichaelKnowles #TheMichaelKnowlesShow #News #Politics #DailyWire #Seattle #Washington #SeattleWashington #HighSchool #WorldHistory #Education #Gender #PublicSchool #School #Quiz