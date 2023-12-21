Create New Account
Basic Truths Marked "Wrong" on High School Test | Michael Knowles
Published Yesterday

Basic Truths Marked "Wrong" on High School Test | Michael Knowles

A Seattle high school teacher allegedly marked a student incorrect on a quiz for several gender identity questions, including for saying that “only women can get pregnant.” The quiz about “understanding gender vs. sex” was administered by a 10th-grade Ethnic Studies World History teacher at Chief Sealth International High School. If this is the premise of the class, why is this student going to this school?


