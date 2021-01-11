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SANITIZING SAFETY NATURALLY INSPIRED INTERVIEWS DR TED EMANUEL SOAP Ph HAND HYGIENE SAFE HAND SANITIZER NATURAL IMMUNITY
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1 view • January 11, 2021
Natural Physician and skin expert, Dr. Ted Emanuel, is interviewed by Naturally Inspired's Tasha Jackson on protecting the skin's acid mantle for natural microbe (bacteria, virus) protection with proper pH in soap. Also covered by SanitizingSafety.com is alcohol-free safe hand and skin sanitizing for children with non-toxic quaternary ammonium compounds (quats, QACs) including benzalkonium chloride (BZK).
Keywords
virusbacterianon-toxiceco-friendlymicrobesanitizerdr ted emanuelhand sanitizeralcohol-freebzkbenzalkonium chloridequaternary ammonium compoundqacsanitizing safetyquatsafe sanitizing productbleach-freechlorine-freenon-flammablenaturally inspiredawake healthy informednatural physicianskin expertsoap phhand hygiene
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