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Ukrainian Refugees Singled Out
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61 views • March 26, 2022
Is It Because They Know The Fascism Drill?
* Opening America’s borders is the only thing [Bidan] has done well.
* Except Team Biden is turning away Ukrainian refugees or locking them up in detention facilities.
* Ukrainian families are separated at the southern border and detained in ICE centers.
* Illegal aliens from other countries are flooding across the border; and being released into America.
* Are Ukrainians being treated differently for the same reason Cuban refugees are not welcomed?
* They’ll recognize this regime’s M.O. — and they’ll fight it.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 25 March 2022
* Opening America’s borders is the only thing [Bidan] has done well.
* Except Team Biden is turning away Ukrainian refugees or locking them up in detention facilities.
* Ukrainian families are separated at the southern border and detained in ICE centers.
* Illegal aliens from other countries are flooding across the border; and being released into America.
* Are Ukrainians being treated differently for the same reason Cuban refugees are not welcomed?
* They’ll recognize this regime’s M.O. — and they’ll fight it.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 25 March 2022
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