Pink Floyd's Roger Waters EXPLOSIVE Interview Sets Record Straight.
I am going to his concert in Costa Rica. My fifth Pink Floyd concert. Not counting the 2nd time to The Wall.
original posting here,
https://mechonomic.blogspot.com/2023/06/pink-floyds-roger-waters-explosive.html?sc=1686348953954#c4223373325006120286
ROGER WATERS US AND THEM CONCERT, NOV 22, 2018, SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bpZ9hKIGxwUo/
Roger Waters Uncut. The full interview with Michael Smerconish recorded in Philadelphia, PA - 8/4/22
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4OyKrudASmbV/
Roger Waters has joined RT to talk about his latest CNN interview
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rb8EJqtlHAyS/
Pink Floyd's Waters explains why he called Biden a war criminal, CNN Interview
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mLo4x66pLfrk/
Roger Waters, Israel is a terrorist, apartheid, racist regime
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SAQFS3uAuPd9/
Roger Waters Great Interview, about Biden, Assange, Imperialism, Jared Kushner is Dog Poop
https://ugetube.com/watch/roger-waters-great-interview-about-biden-assange-imperialism-jared-kushner-is-dog-poop_NjlrM18PFZeWIiy.html
