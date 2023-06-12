Create New Account
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters EXPLOSIVE Interview Sets Record Straight.
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
Published 16 hours ago |
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters EXPLOSIVE Interview Sets Record Straight.

I am going to his concert in Costa Rica.  My fifth Pink Floyd concert.  Not counting the 2nd time to The Wall.


original posting here,

https://mechonomic.blogspot.com/2023/06/pink-floyds-roger-waters-explosive.html?sc=1686348953954#c4223373325006120286



ROGER WATERS US AND THEM CONCERT, NOV 22, 2018, SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bpZ9hKIGxwUo/


Roger Waters Uncut. The full interview with Michael Smerconish recorded in Philadelphia, PA - 8/4/22

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4OyKrudASmbV/

Roger Waters has joined RT to talk about his latest CNN interview 

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rb8EJqtlHAyS/

Pink Floyd's Waters explains why he called Biden a war criminal, CNN Interview

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mLo4x66pLfrk/

Roger Waters, Israel is a terrorist, apartheid, racist regime

https://www.bitchute.com/video/SAQFS3uAuPd9/

Roger Waters Great Interview, about Biden, Assange, Imperialism, Jared Kushner is Dog Poop

https://ugetube.com/watch/roger-waters-great-interview-about-biden-assange-imperialism-jared-kushner-is-dog-poop_NjlrM18PFZeWIiy.html

