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Russia’s Giatsint-S self-propelled gun in action amid continuing hostilities
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184 views • May 25, 2022
RT.
Combat crews of the 152-mm self-propelled Giatsint-S carry out missions to destroy strongholds and equipment of Ukrainian forces as special operation continues.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15sewx-russias-giatsint-s-self-propelled-gun-in-action-amid-continuing-hostilities.html
Combat crews of the 152-mm self-propelled Giatsint-S carry out missions to destroy strongholds and equipment of Ukrainian forces as special operation continues.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15sewx-russias-giatsint-s-self-propelled-gun-in-action-amid-continuing-hostilities.html
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