2023.01.13 Neil Shen Nanpeng's story will continue for a long time. Rich Russians are dumping assets. People worldwide, including Americans, are hoping for a big reset, and China is definitely getting one.
沈南鹏的事远没有结束，俄罗斯富豪都在低价卖资产,全球人包括美国人都希望大重启，中国一定会大重启。
