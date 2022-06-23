Pfizer Fraud Exposed Vaccine Advisory Committee Lied To Get FDA Approval For Babies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
,Stew Peters Show.
We have discovered the OFFICIAL term for the CDC’s Child-approved Vaccine: LETHAL INJECTION.
James Roguski is here with the latest updates on what the CDC has planned for our children, & it is SINISTER. The Deep State has used their Controlled - Opposition to COVER UP their faulty & destructive vaccines for 2 years. As well as hardly ANY questions about the ethicalness of these HUMAN EXPERIMENTS. Now? They’re choosing their next test subjects:
6 month old BABIES to 4 year old PRESCHOOLERS!!!
The Normies think NOTHING about these injections, See NOTHING about what these vials deliver to your home, & hear NOTHING about how this COVID SHAM has very LITTLE to do with your health, & very MUCH to do with Global DEPOPULATION & control.
But we do.
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!
Visit our friends at Goldco! Call tel:855-706-GOLD or visit http://goldco.com/SP
Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: http://HeavensHarvest.com
Check out http://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v19fvem-pfizer-fraud-exposed-vaccine-advisory-committee-lied-to-get-fda-approval-fo.html