Pfizer Fraud Exposed Vaccine Advisory Committee Lied To Get FDA Approval For Babies

,Stew Peters Show.



We have discovered the OFFICIAL term for the CDC’s Child-approved Vaccine: LETHAL INJECTION.





James Roguski is here with the latest updates on what the CDC has planned for our children, & it is SINISTER. The Deep State has used their Controlled - Opposition to COVER UP their faulty & destructive vaccines for 2 years. As well as hardly ANY questions about the ethicalness of these HUMAN EXPERIMENTS. Now? They’re choosing their next test subjects:





6 month old BABIES to 4 year old PRESCHOOLERS!!!

The Normies think NOTHING about these injections, See NOTHING about what these vials deliver to your home, & hear NOTHING about how this COVID SHAM has very LITTLE to do with your health, & very MUCH to do with Global DEPOPULATION & control.





But we do.





Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!





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Check out http://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





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