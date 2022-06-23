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Pfizer Fraud Exposed Vaccine Advisory Committee Lied To Get FDA Approval For Babies
High Hopes
High Hopes
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1950 views • June 23, 2022

,Stew Peters Show.

We have discovered the OFFICIAL term for the CDC’s Child-approved Vaccine: LETHAL INJECTION.


James Roguski is here with the latest updates on what the CDC has planned for our children, & it is SINISTER. The Deep State has used their Controlled - Opposition to COVER UP their faulty & destructive vaccines for 2 years. As well as hardly ANY questions about the ethicalness of these HUMAN EXPERIMENTS. Now? They’re choosing their next test subjects:


6 month old BABIES to 4 year old PRESCHOOLERS!!!

The Normies think NOTHING about these injections, See NOTHING about what these vials deliver to your home, & hear NOTHING about how this COVID SHAM has very LITTLE to do with your health, & very MUCH to do with Global DEPOPULATION & control.


But we do.


Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!


Visit our friends at Goldco! Call tel:855-706-GOLD or visit http://goldco.com/SP


Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: http://HeavensHarvest.com


Check out http://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!


Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v19fvem-pfizer-fraud-exposed-vaccine-advisory-committee-lied-to-get-fda-approval-fo.html


Keywords
healthcdcdeep statevaccinebabiesmedicinefrauddepopulationexperimentscommitteebioweaponlethaljabshotinoculationinjectionpfizercovidadvisoryfda approvalstew petersjames roguski
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