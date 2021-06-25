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Sen. Marshall: Chinese ‘part of cover-up’ of 2019 infection of U.S. troops in Wuhan
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41 views • June 25, 2021
Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) is demanding answers on possible COVID-19 infections of U.S. Army troops during the World Military Games of 2019. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
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