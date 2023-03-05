Man gets 9 COVID VAXX Poison Injections "TRY AH AH AYING TO STAY ALIVE"

Michael P. Williams
November 5, 2022
I’m at Eric’s Pharmacy (https://www.ericsrx.com/) in Horsham, PA, (very close to our house) for my second Evusheld (https://den8dhaj6zs0e.cloudfront.net/.../6d1d5fea-2532...) injection. If you live in Montgomery County (or, I guess, anywhere in SE Pennsylvania, Eric’s is AWESOME— a veritable one-stop vaccine/flu shot/pharmaceutical shop! And, if you have kids, they can GO CRAY-CRAY and literally write/draw on the walls!
The two injections will protect me from COVID-19 and known COVID variants for another six months. Taken with my COVID-19 vaccinations (Two regular Modernas, one Moderna booster, two regular Pfizers, two Pfizer boosters), I am as protected as I can be…AND…I haven’t suffered ANY vaccine side-effects (except for a little rash when I received the first two Pfizers.
If you folks recall, last month, I underwent a four-hour chemotherapy treatment session, my flu shot and my second Pfizer booster — all in one day!
I am doing everything and then some to NOT get COVID…and to prepare for my Car-T Cell Therapy dealio…
Try-ah-ah-aying-to-stay-alive!
twitter DOT com/angelanashtn/status/1630932712725913602
