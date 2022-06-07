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Trudeau CAUGHT Again! | Making Sense of the Madness
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205 views • June 07, 2022
MUST SEE! Old footage of Justin Trudeau found showing his complete double standard!
As Canada is losing all of its firearms, Justin Trudeau is caught again in a media-controversial moment as he is seen defending firearms early on in his career.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/waking-from-mass-hypnosis-with-james-roguski-and-chris-paul-msom-ep-513/
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
As Canada is losing all of its firearms, Justin Trudeau is caught again in a media-controversial moment as he is seen defending firearms early on in his career.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/waking-from-mass-hypnosis-with-james-roguski-and-chris-paul-msom-ep-513/
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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