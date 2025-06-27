SPARKLES SISTERS - SECRETS NEVER SLEEP

Lyrics [Verse 1] Whispers of the devil's kiss We're dancing in the shadows, pure bliss Sipping whiskey as the moonlight glows Chasing thrills with our restless souls We break the rules, we own the night With laughter loud, we're ready to fight [Chorus] Take a ride into the dark Where the secrets never sleep Feel the thrill ignite the spark We'll make promises we can't keep [Verse 2] Lipstick smeared, we’re wild and brave With every spark, our hearts enslaved Sneaking out to meet the ghosts We sail the edge, we’re the lost hosts With rebel hearts, we sing out loud Underneath, we wear our shrouds [Chorus] Take a ride into the dark Where the secrets never sleep Feel the thrill ignite the spark We'll make promises we can't keep [Bridge] In this chaos, we find our peace With every scream, our fears release Together we rise, we won't retreat We'll dance on the edge, feel the heat [Chorus] Take a ride into the dark Where the secrets never sleep Feel the thrill ignite the spark We'll make promises we can't keep WE ARE THE SPARKLE SISTERS AND WE REALLY ARE SO BAD , WE ARE THE BADDEST YOU WILL EVER HAVE, BAD GIRLS YES WE ARE , COME ALONG FOR THE RIDE, COME ON DEEP INSIDE