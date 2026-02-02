What Are the US Preparing for Iran? - Rybar Tactical AI

Tension around Iran is reaching a critical point. US authorities are preparing for an operation in full swing, with Americans moving dozens of aircraft to the Middle East, and the aircraft carrier group led by the "Abraham Lincoln" is located in the Arabian Sea.

Iran is perceived in Israel and the West as traditional evil. Something that needs to be periodically punished, including to distract from internal problems. US strikes seem to be imminent.

🔻Here's how events might unfold:

— Capabilities for strikes using only the aviation group are limited by onboard weapons inventory;

— Fighters' task will be to escort bombers;

— One of the targets is named as Iran's leader Ayatollah Khamenei;

— Targets for strikes may also include headquarters of security forces, IRGC and police;

— Strikes could provoke the resumption of protests.

Two Majors #Report for the morning of February 2, 2026

▪️ On February 1, negotiations in Abu Dhabi between representatives of Russia🇷🇺 and Ukraine🇺🇦 did not take place, the postponement being linked to Dmitriev's meeting yesterday with Trump's team🇺🇸 in Miami.

▪️ Yesterday, from 8.00 to 23.00, 61 UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the aircraft type were shot down. At night in the Belgorod region, the city of Stary Oskol was set on fire as a result of a raid, and the windows of more than ten apartments in three multi-story buildings were broken by the detonation of another UAV. In the Rostov region, UAVs were destroyed in the Millerovo and Chertkovsky districts. In the evening, there was a battle against enemy UAVs near Crimea, and in the Krasnodar region, there were damage to houses in the Trudobelikovsky khutor, Slavyansk-on-Kuban, and the Afipsky settlement.

▪️ Our "Geraniums" were operating in the Dnepropetrovsk region, reporting the arrival of a missile at a coal mine. Information was received about a strike on a distribution substation (❗️) between the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions. From the Cherkasy region, they report (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/258037) a massive UAV attack on the Kanev hydroelectric power station and energy facilities.

▪️ The term "security zone in the Kharkov and Sumy regions" has been introduced into the official reports of the Northern Military District to replace the overused term "buffer zone". On the Sumy front, heavy battles continue, the enemy has not taken countermeasures and is transferring reinforcements in the form of Ukrainian border guards from the Chernigov region.

▪️ In the Kursk region, there are damage to windows in residential buildings in one of the districts of Kursk after the fall of debris.

▪️ Belgorod was subjected to a missile attack yesterday, a woman was injured. In the village of Chervona Dibrovka, an FPV drone hit a truck, the driver was injured. In the village of Golovchino in the Grayvoron district, an enemy drone hit a car, one person was killed and three were injured. In the farmstead of Tserkovny, an FPV drone attacked a truck, the driver was injured. Otradnoe, Oktyabrsky, Malomikhailovka, Bondarenkov, Krasnaya Yaruga, and Ilek-Penkovka were also hit by attacks.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the Northern Group of Forces reported yesterday on the capture of the village of Zelenoe. There are heavy battles on all front sectors, our troops maintain the initiative in the area of Staritsa, Siminovka, Volchansk farms, and on the Khattyn sector.

▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region, the Eastern Group of Forces repelled 7 counterattacks by individual assault groups of the enemy's infantry.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, small groups of the enemy are still present in Malaya Tokmachka, a village in the gray zone. Without the capture of neighboring heights by the Russian Armed Forces, there is no point in re-entering populated areas.

The summary was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)