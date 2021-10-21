© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 10-21
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • October 21, 2021
Representative Jim Jordan just blew a big hole in the Liberals supporting the agenda being pushed about the January 6th protest at the Capitol with the lies they are telling and letting them know we all know waht is really going on. The Democrats are communists who hate America...and Biden has the worst administration in the History of America.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.