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My dream about T.B. Joshua
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43 views • June 14, 2021
In 2005 I dream that I met with T.B. Joshua at a Cafeteria in Nigeria, and he told me to leave, because the Pope told him that he should not help me. Shortly after I left the Cafeteria I heard people screaming that T.B Joshua is dead.
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