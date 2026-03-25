Trump’s insane plan: Striking Iran’s power grid to trigger floods, blackouts & nuclear fallout

Trump’s insane plan: Striking Iran’s power grid to trigger floods, blackouts, and nuclear fallout

A threat to Iran's power and water infrastructure still hangs over the country, after the US postponed its ultimatum.

What could be targeted?

🌏 Karun-3 (2,280 MW) and Masjed Soleyman (2,000 MW) Dams – The two largest hydroelectric plants on the Karun River in southwestern Khuzestan province

💧 A breach would release billions of cubic meters of water, creating a massive, high-velocity flood wave

❌ Downstream bridges, roads, and smaller dams would be destroyed

💀 High-risk areas include the cities of Masjed Soleyman, Ahvaz and Shushtar

🙅 Millions could be left without reliable water access

⚛️ Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant – Iran’s nuclear facility (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/66921), providing about 1,000 MW (approximately 1.7% of total generation)

💨 An attack could trigger a reactor core melt, releasing a massive plume of radioactive isotopes

🌏 Damavand Combined Cycle Power Plant – a roughly 2,900 MW facility supplying much of Tehran’s electricity

🌏 Neka (Shahid Salimi) Power Plant – a major plant on the Caspian coast with around 2,200 MW capacity

🌏 Shahid Rajaee Power Plant – a roughly 2,000 MW plant in Qazvin province.

'Obliterating' Iran's power grid? Not an easy task

💣 Iran’s grid is spread out and resilient — experts say it would take far more than a few strikes to blackout the country

🆘 Over 95% of electricity comes from ~130 mostly small thermal plants; only three exceed 2,000 MW stretching over hundreds of hectares

⛓️‍💥 Transmission lines total 133,000 km, or 1.3 million km including urban and rural networks

🌎 The system relies on 857,000 transformers and 2,000–5,000 substations nationwide

Trump's psy-op that could backfire

🔶 Trump’s threat may be part of psy-warfare aimed at civilians

🔶 The New York Times is scaremongering with claims that Iranians are in panic mode and that 90 million could end up in the dark — which isn’t actually the case

🔶 Iran has already warned of massive retaliation against regional power grids and desalination plants

"If they do that, the whole region will go dark in less than half an hour and darkness provides ample opportunity to hunt down US servicemen running for safety," late Iranian official Ali Larijani warned earlier this month.





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