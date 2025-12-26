Christmas Day (2025) | Satanic Targeting Programme | Frazier Park, CA | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance

Please expand for pertinent information.





𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣: Ongoing, networked, organised criminality, indicative of a modern form of trafficking, is occurring in Frazier Park, California. This criminal activity includes: (1) illegal / unlawful surveillance; (2) stalking by multiple actors; (3) the utilisation of an arsenal of covert abuse and harassment tactics, including, but not limited to, unnatural, synchronised activities, exits and entries of persons from houses upon target entering the vicinity; assorted forms of noise harassment; triggering of barking dogs, power tools, the revving of vehicle engines; and (4) deployment of advanced directed-energy weaponry, variously (albeit spuriously) referred to as ‘non-lethal’ or ‘less-than lethal’ weapons (presumably by criminal governmental defence contractors).





Much of the criminality, which is intended to remain covert (i.e. under the radar of law and prosecution), is conducted under plausible deniability and a series of seemingly innocuous, ‘coincidental’, everyday activities via different actors which are employed covertly as a means of signalling surveillance to the targeted person. The relentless harassment is intended to degrade, disrupt, harm, and ultimately destroy the life of the target of aforesaid ongoing, cowardly, coordinated crimes. —J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance





𝙉𝙤𝙩𝙚: This video/audio presentation is for the sole purpose(s) of education, entertainment, and/or spiritual edification. (My apologies for the less than stellar audio quality and clipping.)





Date of recording: Thursday, 25 December 2025 (PST); Friday, 26 December 2025 (UTC)

Date of upload: Friday, 26 December 2025 (PST; UTC)

Presenter (speaker): J. D. Gallé

Location of recording: Snedden Way, Frazier Park, California, United States of Ameica

Source of thumbnail image for video: AI-generated (original)

℗ and © J. D. Gallé, 2025. All rights reserved.





Frazier Park, California, United States of America:

• https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frazier_Park,_California





𝙍𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙨𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙥𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙡 𝙥𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙜𝙚

But those who are cowardly, unbelieving, detestable, murderers, adulterers, sorcerers, idolaters, and all the liars will have their share in the lake burning with fire and sulfur, which is the second death.

(Revelation 21.8, EHV*)

* Evangelical Heritage Version (2019). https://wartburgproject.org





𝙈𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙢

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙅𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙨 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩

Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)

• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).





