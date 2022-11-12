Footage of Russian Forces Blowing Up the Automobile Bridge at the Kakhovskaya Hydroelectric Power Station - 111222
All bridges in the Kherson Region that cross the Dneiper River were blown up yesterday, 111122, by Russian Military..
