BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BASES 123 Elena Danaan part 1 - an introduction
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
269 followers
Follow
18
Share
Report
2685 views • April 07, 2022
Elena Danaan comes to the Bases project via zoom from Dingle in Co Kerry, Ireland. Her message is about the many different ET beings, that are NOT in our interests, and explains many of these issues, especially channeling. She is a major new positive and extremely well informed entry into the so called UFO community, but with a far wider brief and scope of information.
She is an accomplished archaeologist, Druidess, extraterrestrial contactee, who in 2018 was told to explain these important issues about good and bad ETs, and the wider aspects of humanity's talents and creative abilities.
In short, much of the 'Love and Light ' material is bogus and part of a dangerous psyop, ET channeling is dangerous, and the various races we have been introduced to are dangerous and have tricked us.

this is an introduction.

She has been on many other platforms, and we welcome her to The Bases project and will be speaking at the BASES2022 international conference in July 2022, in Wiltshire
Keywords
egyptextraterrestrialcontacteedruidelena-danaan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Anthropic Bans Israeli-Linked Account Over AI Profiling of Iran, Gulf Social Media Users

Anthropic Bans Israeli-Linked Account Over AI Profiling of Iran, Gulf Social Media Users

Chase Codewell
Nighttime Light Exposure Linked to Heart Chamber Changes in 11,000-Person Study

Nighttime Light Exposure Linked to Heart Chamber Changes in 11,000-Person Study

Iva Greene
UFOs and nuclear sites: Decades of mysterious encounters raise national security concerns

UFOs and nuclear sites: Decades of mysterious encounters raise national security concerns

Kevin Hughes
Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Belle Carter
Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Belle Carter
Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy