BASES 123 Elena Danaan part 1 - an introduction

Elena Danaan comes to the Bases project via zoom from Dingle in Co Kerry, Ireland. Her message is about the many different ET beings, that are NOT in our interests, and explains many of these issues, especially channeling. She is a major new positive and extremely well informed entry into the so called UFO community, but with a far wider brief and scope of information.

She is an accomplished archaeologist, Druidess, extraterrestrial contactee, who in 2018 was told to explain these important issues about good and bad ETs, and the wider aspects of humanity's talents and creative abilities.

In short, much of the 'Love and Light ' material is bogus and part of a dangerous psyop, ET channeling is dangerous, and the various races we have been introduced to are dangerous and have tricked us.



this is an introduction.



She has been on many other platforms, and we welcome her to The Bases project and will be speaking at the BASES2022 international conference in July 2022, in Wiltshire