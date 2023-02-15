Create New Account
U.S. government is conducting operations against their own people, says Peter McCullough, MD
Regarding Covid-19 and the Covid vaccines... "Americans should be outraged," Peter McCullough, MD tells Alex Jones on Nov 6, 2022. "It’s a mind-blowing reality that the U.S. government, multiple agencies [within the government], working internationally with global agencies are conducting operations against their own people.” “There is a bio-pharmaceutical complex… that is working together in order to conduct an operation worldwide on people.” “And what is
central to it, is mass vaccination.” The full interview is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/t78ypK0baaOx/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
zogpeter mccullough mdbio-pharma complex

