U.S. government is conducting operations against their own people, says Peter McCullough, MD

Regarding Covid-19 and the Covid vaccines... "Americans should be
outraged," Peter McCullough, MD tells Alex Jones on Nov 6, 2022. "It’s a
mind-blowing reality that the U.S. government, multiple agencies
[within the government], working internationally with global agencies
are conducting operations against their own people.” “There is a
bio-pharmaceutical complex… that is working together in order to conduct
an operation worldwide on people.” “And what is
central to it, is mass vaccination.” The full interview is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/t78ypK0baaOx/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
