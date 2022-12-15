Mutiny ! Ukrainian soldiers realize at last they're sent to a slaughter house as human sacrifice..

AFU appeal to the command:"We did not receive proper weapons and artillery support. As a result, 70% of the company was killed or wounded. We didn't even have equipment to evacuate the wounded, which is why several of the wounded did not survive.https://t.me/UkraineHumanRightsAbuses/16718
