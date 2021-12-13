⁣VAIDS PLANDEMIC: The Real Pandemic Caused by the Bioweaponized Covid Vaccines

VAIDS PLANDEMIC: The Real Pandemic Caused by the Bioweaponized Covid VaccinesThe ‘VAIDS’ PANDEMIC (Vaccine Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome)VAIDS-Vaccine Acquired Immunodeficiency SyndromeGet to know this term and discuss it with others.It took years for the reality of the AIDS risk and death toll to be admitted and reported on the news. History appears to be repeating itself but only on a much grander scale.Don’t let a crime become a genocide.Make the VAIDS Pandemic the main news story, before it’s too late!___VAIDS: Vaccine Acquired Immunodeficiency SyndromeSometimes, a situation calls for the creation of a brand new term, in order to describe the unique and monumental scale of its effect upon people and society. This is just such an occasion, and so I have coined the word ‘VAIDS‘ to describe what we are currently witnessing in those who have been injected with various experimental concoctions under the guise of a COVID-19 ’emergency’.If what you see happening around you concerns you as much as it concerns me, get to know this new term and discuss it with others far and wide. Thank you.“In this wave… we’re seeing vaccinated individuals… in a serious condition, and we’re seeing death as well. An increase that we have seen over the past few days very significantly.”Israeli Government Statement“The almost vast majority of the deceased are vaccinated people, that seemingly have gone though ‘immuno-erosion’. 83 dead in the past month.”Keshet 12 News Presenter, Israeli TVDue to the fact that Israel is the most vaccinated nation on earth, and that its scientists have probably undertaken more independent studies on the effects of the vaccine than any other country to date, the following mainstream news report illustrates a number of very important concerns, which the public around the world urgently need to fully comprehend.1. Israeli Government Concerned about this New Wave of Severe Sickness and Death in the Fully VaccinatedThe most recent wave of hospitalisations, serious illnesses and death directly relates to fully vaccinated people, and is causing significant concern at the government level.2. The Serious Reality of ‘Vaccine Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome’ is Becoming ApparentThe central reason for this vaccine sickness appears to be what is now often being referred to as ‘immuno-erosion’. This gradual destruction of the human immune system by vaccines (which I am now labelling as ‘VAIDS’ or Vaccine Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) has been discussed in detail over the last 2 years by experts such as Dr Robert Malone, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and many others, and subsequently broadcast to the people via thousands of ‘conspiracy realists’ and