© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thousands of Imran Khan supporters rally in Peshawar
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • April 14, 2022
RT.
Thousands joined former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in the first public protest since his ouster. The rally marked the beginning of a series of demos that the country’s former leader announced he will continue to mobilize until the new government calls for early elections.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10yhip-thousands-of-imran-khan-supporters-rally-in-peshawar.html
Thousands joined former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in the first public protest since his ouster. The rally marked the beginning of a series of demos that the country’s former leader announced he will continue to mobilize until the new government calls for early elections.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10yhip-thousands-of-imran-khan-supporters-rally-in-peshawar.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.