The Sane Asylum #113 - 05 March 2023 - Co-Host: John Friend

The brilliant American Free Press investigative journalist John Friend (therealistreport.com) joins Giuseppe as co-host for the 113th episode of The Sane Asylum worldwide simulcast on RepublicBroadcasting.org and SpeakFreeRadio.com. Talking points include: WHo Done East Palestine? Florida Free Speech suppression to placate the swingers? Commie incompetent Lori Lightfoot FINALLY voted out as Chicago Mayor! Plus excellent callers from around the country.
