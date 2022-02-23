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Dr Jennifer Daniels - "Who is the Deadliest Drug Dealer?" on Sound Health with Richard O & Sharry Edwards (04.17.16)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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72 views • February 23, 2022

Narcotic Overdose Deaths caused by prescribed Narcotics are more than twice the Deaths caused from Heroin. The war on Drugs overlooks the obvious; Deadly Drug Trials Produce Deadly Drugs 

 

Dr. Jennifer Daniels is a former medical doctor who had her medical license suspended due to not prescribing enough drugs and truly healing her patients. 

Dr. Daniels is widely considered one of the foremost Alternative Healing Physicians alive today. She graduated from Harvard University with Honors receiving a BA degree. Her education continued at the University of Pennsylvania where she received her Medical Degree (MD) and also attended Wharton where she received her MBA in Health Care Administration. 

She practiced medicine for 10 years as a Board Certified Family Practice Physician where she saw first hand the power of Natural Methods. 

She has been coaching clients to successfully heal naturally since 1985. 

 

Dr. Daniels joins us to have a part 2 conversation on her book: 

'The Lethal Dose: Why Your Doctor is Prescribing It' 

 

"If you have been harmed or unimproved by medical therapies, you will be enlightened and relieved by the straightforward answers in this book." 

 

"This is a MUST HAVE book for EVERYONE. Don't let you or your loved ones be murdered by medicine." 

 

 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

 

 

https://www.blogtalkradio.com/sharry-edwards/2016/04/17/who-is-the-deadliest-drug-dealer 

https://vimeo.com/163194146 

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