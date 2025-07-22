© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LIES - A 블랙스완 (BlackSwan) Parody
Original song "Tonight" by 블랙스완 (BlackSwan)
All lyrics and vocals are my own, I do not own any rights to the music, which is used under current legislation permitting parody works.
All content is based on my own opinions, beliefs, research and lived experiences. Please conduct your own research to draw your own conclusions.
For entertainment purposes only, not intended to cause alarm, distress nor offence to anyone, with that said, if you are offended by my opinions and content, then it clearly is not meant for you.